Almost 40 new jobs to be created at Mid-Ulster business Hutchinson Engineering

(From left) Mark Hutchinson, CEO of Hutchinson Engineering, and George McKinney, Invest NI director of technology, services and scaling

An engineering company in Mid-Ulster is creating nearly 40 new jobs as part of a £2m investment to expand overseas.

Hutchinson Engineering, in Kilrea, specialises in sub-contract engineering and metal fabrication for sectors including transport, materials handling, agriculture, medical and construction.

The company is led by Mark and Richard Hutchinson, whose father, Creighton, set up the business in 1971.

Job opportunities include sales, production, fabrication and welder roles, including apprenticeships; nine roles have already been filled.

Hutchinson Engineering has received support from economic development agency Invest NI’s Covid-19 Productive Investment Capital Grant, which enabled it to buy flatbed fibre lasers.

Chief executive Mark Hutchinson said: “We’re already seeing significant time and energy savings, creating a more sustainable working model. With this in place, we’re now in the position to further expand our operations across the coachbuilding, agriculture and recycling sectors.

“Creating 39 jobs to increase our capacity will ensure that we can maximise opportunities in the marketplace, such as in the Republic of Ireland and Great Britain, and can take full advantage of the efficiencies of our new technologies.”

Invest NI has also offered the company support towards the creation of the 39 jobs, following previous support towards skills development and technical product development.

George McKinney, director of technology, services and scaling at Invest NI, said: “Following Hutchinson Engineering’s participation on our leader programme, our scaling team has been working closely with the company to support its growth trajectory.

“Our support so far has given the company the ability and confidence to invest in further business growth and I’m pleased to see it continuing to scale at pace.

“Increasing innovation to deliver high-value jobs in the advanced manufacturing and engineering sector is a key part of the Department for Economy’s 10X Economic Vision, to position Northern Ireland amongst the most competitive small advanced economies in the world…

“Once in place, the jobs will contribute over £1m additional annual salaries to the economy — great news for the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council area.”