Almost one third of NI parents need loans to help pay for school uniforms

Call for cap on costs after new poll reveals extent of borrowing by struggling families as new school year looms into view

Some 78% feel not enough is being done by the authorities to manage school uniform costs

Almost a third of parents are having to borrow money to pay for their child’s school uniform, according to a new poll.

Save the Children NI’s survey also revealed the majority of parents (60%) find it financially challenging to cover the cost of uniforms.

The research, carried out by LucidTalk, showed 30% of them have had to borrow money to afford their child’s school uniform or PE kit.

Almost half (49%) of the parents who reported the costs as a challenge are from better-off households, while 73% of low-income households found covering the cost challenging.

Save the Children NI’s Naomi McBurney said this year had seen budgets stretched further than ever.

“For most families the uncapped cost of school uniforms and PE kits adds to their already stretched finances, and the pressure to afford even the most basic items has put many parents to the test,” she added.

Naomi McBurney of Save the Children

“Meeting the cost of expensive school uniforms and PE kits should not be an additional worry.

“Much of the cost often relates to unnecessary branded items which parents are forced to purchase from limited suppliers.

“Children have a right to access education and this should not be overshadowed by an inability to afford uniforms.

“There is an overwhelming need and appetite from both parents and the public for action to be taken.

“We encourage all decision-making stakeholders to take heed and look at where costs can be reduced to ease the ever-growing pressure.”

Some families here qualify for a one-off payment to help buy school uniforms.

Applications for the Education Authority’s school uniform grant are open all year and the rates for 2023/24 are £42.90 for primary school pupils, £61.20 for secondary school pupils under 15, and £67.20 for secondary school pupils aged 15 and over.

An additional payment of £26.40 is available for secondary school pupils to help with the cost of PE kits.

In Scotland primary school children get a grant of £120, while secondary school pupils get £150. In Wales pupils get £125, with £200 allocated for those entering year 7.

There are no grants available for nursery or reception pupils.

“This year families across the country have been hit with a cost-of-living crisis, leaving many at breaking point,” Ms McBurney added.

“Little to no concessions have been made by many schools to offset the rising costs, with many continuing to require branded items or those with logos which many parents simply cannot afford to buy.

“Pre-loved uniform shops are reporting higher levels of demand with many seeing queues forming with parents anxious to kit their children out as best they can.

“Our poll not only revealed that 73% of parents on a low income were experiencing financial challenges, but almost half (49%) of the parents challenged by uniform costs were better-off households.

“The uniform costs are much more than a poverty issue, but one thing is certain, children living in poverty are much more likely to bear the brunt of expensive uniforms and face the consequences as a result.

“We urge decision-making stakeholders to take action and not allow this problem to linger for another year.

“The Department of Education is currently reviewing the guidance issued to schools and we strongly recommend the development of robust statutory guidance that embeds a price cap that boards of governors must adhere to.”

She said uncapped costs were detrimental to families and needed to be addressed urgently by the powers-that-be.

She added: “Many schools have demonstrated that school uniforms and PE kits can achieve both the requirements of a busy school day and the financial constraints of many families — this should be the norm, not an exception.

“As parents continue to foot the bill, decision-making stakeholders must move towards a place of improved accountability and an openness to adapt and change.

“With over 99% of those polled demanding action, standing still is simply not an option.

The Department of Education said it was looking at ways uniforms can be made more affordable, with work under way to provide options for a future minister.

It added the department’s permanent secretary recently wrote to all schools to remind them of the guidance in keeping uniform costs down.

And it said the uniform grant provided support for families on low income to help them pay for items.

“The uniform grant was raised by 20% in June 2022, and this increased rate of grant has been maintained for the 2023/24 school year,” it said.