Alternative Christmas market for NI’s small businesses to arrive at the Mac in Belfast

An alternative Christmas market for Northern Ireland’s small businesses will arrive at the Mac in Belfast tomorrow.

Creatives Collective features 19 vendors with wares ranging from jewellery to artisan soaps.

Admission is free and it will run from 11am to 4pm.

Its founders are Lauren Kelso (22) from Ballymena, and Maja Szotkiewicz (20), who has lived in Kilkeel for most of her life but is originally from Poland.

They began the venture in June and organised their first market in August.

Lauren runs LJK Designs, which sells quirky illustrations, arts and prints, while Maja owns Majukooo, selling sustainable homeware and jewellery.

Both are studying illustration at the Belfast School of Art, with Lauren in her final year while Maja is on placement.

“We wanted to support students who maybe have just graduated,” said Lauren.

However, the market also has vendors who have been operating for years.

The pair decided to start Creatives Collective because Lauren had taken part in markets with her own business and really enjoyed it.

She said: “You get to meet the person behind the business, which you wouldn’t get anywhere else. We were interested in starting a community.”

They said they love the buzz and atmosphere at market events and feel it’s important for small local businesses to be able to support each other.

“I don’t think there were a lot of markets around at the time, so we thought this would be a good opportunity for local businesses to get together,” said Maja.

They have been announcing a new vendor each day on the market’s Instagram and note that a majority of the businesses featured are sustainable.

Lauren added: “These businesses are distinct and really recognisable. With a small business, whether it’s run by one person or a couple of people, you truly get that personal feel.

“You get to support someone’s dreams, it just makes all the difference. You’re supporting your local community and the economy as well.

“You’re meeting the person who designed the product and you get to tell the story of how you chose that gift.”

Maja explained: “You’re buying a unique product that was designed by someone locally. It’s not a mass-manufactured product that you would get at a fast-fashion chain. It’s something you can cherish.”

Creatives Collective is running a giveaway on its Instagram @creativescollectivemarket.

All vendors are donating a product, which will put under the Christmas tree at the market and given away.