Aluminium specialist plans to create 120 jobs amid £3.5m investment

An aluminium manufacturing specialist which has carried out major space projects is to create up to 120 jobs and invest over £3.5m over the next three years.

Technical Metals Group, which owns Technical Metals in Newtownards and Springco NI in Portadown, provides aluminium manufacturing and finishing requirements to clients around the globe.

Over the last 30 years, Springco has supplied spring solutions for several different space missions. In April, it supplied the European Space Agency's (ESA) mission to explore Jupiter and its icy moons, which was launched from Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana.

Technical Metals works across industries including aerospace, defence, pharmaceutical, telecommunications, engineering and architecture.

The group has appointed 26 new members of staff over the last 18 months, including Kieron Kent as its new group managing director. And there has also been a £0.5m investment in new factory plant at Technical Metals in Kiltonga, including the installation of a water borewell.

Technical Metals was founded in 1984 by Raymond Callaghan, the late husband of the company’s chair, Anne Marie Callaghan. It then acquired Springco NI in 1999 and Abbicoil Springs in 2003.

It’s now embarking on its biggest growth strategy to date, nearly 40 years after it was founded by Mr Callaghan.

Read more New share issue helps Belfast antibody engineering firm reach profitability

Mrs Callaghan said: “Post Covid, we have enjoyed one of the company’s strongest periods of growth with a 23% increase in year-on-year sales.

“We are delighted to have appointed Kieron Kent as the new group managing director who has been responsible for driving the strategic growth of the Technical Metals Group and has been pivotal in implementing huge changes to the business that ensures we are well placed for the years ahead.

"In addition to this, we have strengthened our senior management team with several key appointments including Ursula Magee as group finance director and Connor Jordan as group operations director.”

She said the business was proud to have a large number of women on the workforce, including as part of senior management, as females are underrepresented in manufacturing.

Mrs Callaghan added: “I am very proud of the entire TMG workforce and what they have achieved to date and with our new structure and strategy in place, we are working together with a shared vision as we enter a new phase of global growth, which the board and I are very excited about.

"We currently have highly experienced teams made up of 64 employees working at all levels and a strategic plan to grow that number to 160 over the next three years.”

Read more Prices of essentials still coming down… in some places

Mr Kent said: “I am delighted to be leading TMG’s fantastic management team and workforce to help the company and its people deliver a sustainable and profitable growth plan.

"Together, we have already made substantial changes to the market approach and operational management of Technical Metals and Springco.”

He said key appointments had been made in quality and in research and development, with a new R&D manager now leading TMG’s digitalisation.

“The entire team has bought into the changes we are making and are committed to developing the company and the culture we are creating.”

“Two sectors we are focused on are aerospace and space where we have international clients and a great heritage.

"We are only just getting started and I am looking forward to developing and implementing our plans. I’m confident that this is just the beginning of an exciting phase of growth for Technical Metals Group.”