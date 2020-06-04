Amazon expands Belfast operation with new delivery centre

Online retail giant Amazon has announced its opening a new delivery centre in Belfast to meet a jump in demand.

The US company said the 8,500 sq m “delivery station” at Channel Commercial Park in Titanic Quarter will also bring 15 new jobs.

There are already 25 people employed at its existing premises close to the new site. However, the company needed more room to meet its “long-term needs,” it said.

Packages arrive in the delivery station from Amazon warehouses - known as ‘fulfilment centres’. They are then loaded onto vehicles for delivery.

Amazon Logistics said it uses eight delivery companies with more than 130 drivers in Belfast. However, it will need more than 200 drivers when the delivery station opens.

Kerry-Anne Lawlor, country director for Amazon Logistics, said: “We are excited to open a delivery station in Belfast where Amazon’s 20+ years of operational expertise, technology advancements and investment in transportation infrastructure is enabling faster delivery for customers than ever before seven days a week.”