Amazon figures reveal company’s £80m NI investment

New figures released by online retail giant Amazon reveal the company has invested more than £80million in Northern Ireland since 2010.

The figures from Amazon UK’s Economic Impact Hub also show that the company has generated around £90m toward Northern Ireland’s gross domestic product over the last 11 years.

The company employs around 40 full and part-time staff in Northern Ireland, with around 1,000 local small and medium businesses selling their products on the huge online market.

According to the figures, small business from NI selling on Amazon recorded more than £40m of export sales in 2020.

The release of the company’s statistics for the region comes on the back of an announcement earlier this month that Amazon is to open a new site in Co Armagh which will create at least 20 permanent jobs and over 100 “driver opportunities”.

It will be the second delivery station in Northern Ireland, with the 7,000 square metre building expected to be fully operational later this year and serving customers based in the Portadown area.

The company’s delivery stations help speed up deliveries for customers.

The news was confirmation after the Belfast Telegraph exclusively revealed in June that the American multi-national was linked to a huge site at James Park, Mahon Industrial Estate.

Amazon is also creating 500 jobs at its first warehouse in the Republic of Ireland.

It said it is setting up the fulfilment centre in Dublin to meet customer demand.

The company said the 630,000 square foot facility, due to open at the Baldonnell Business Park in spring 2022, will provide faster deliveries for customers across Ireland seven days a week, including one-day delivery.

Amazon has plans to create 10,000 new jobs across the UK this year, taking its permanent workforce to more than 55,000 across the country.

“Our new Amazon UK Economic Impact Hub shows our ongoing commitment and contribution to Northern Ireland at a local level for the first time,” said John Boumphrey, UK country manager for Amazon.

“The region has been a fantastic home for us for many years, and we are excited by the opportunity to continue to invest, invent and have a positive impact in the local community.”