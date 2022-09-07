American news company to launch tech hub in Northern Ireland creating 50 jobs

L-R: Mel Chittock, Interim CEO, Invest NI, Henry Blodget, co-founder and CEO of Insider Inc alongside economy minister Gordon Lyons, in New York this week.

An American news company has announced plans to set up a technology and product hub in Northern Ireland creating 50 new job roles.

Insider Inc, which was founded in New York in 2007 is a news outlet covering areas such as finance, business news and lifestyle. It employs over 1,000 people and has ten global editions in six languages.

Their new Northern Ireland hub will focus on ‘Technology and Product’ with roles set to be recruited by the end of 2024.

The announcement was welcomed by economy minister Gordon Lyons who said attracting “inward investment” in Northern Ireland was a priority in his ‘10x Economic Vision.’

Insider Inc previously developed its own media studio and allowing the company to become one of the world’s leading social-video producers with more than one billion monthly views across platforms.

Speaking from Insider Inc’s headquarters in New York today about the decision for the company to set up a hub in Northern Ireland, Mr Lyons said the new roles will “include data engineering, project management and IT support.”

“Nurturing relationships and attracting more high value inward investment is a priority in my 10X Economic Vision. This investment is a welcome addition to our tech scene” he said.

The DUP MLA continued to say that the upcoming hub was subject of a “highly mobile project with a number of locations in the running.”

"As part of Invest NI’s engagement with the company to help win this project, I first met the senior team in March. I am delighted to be back with the team today to make this announcement. Invest NI has done a great job helping to secure this project, the new jobs and over £2million investment in our local economy through annual salaries” he said.

Henry Blodget, co-founder and CEO of Insider Inc also said that the company was “delighted to expand our relationship with our good friends in Northern Ireland.”

"Our team there will be focused on improving our data products, subscription services, content syndication and testing automation processes – all of which are so important to our business.

"We know that the excellent and hard-working talent pool in Northern Ireland will play an integral role in our ongoing effort to get better each day at what we do” he said.