Andras House buys former Belfast Inland Revenue building

Property development and hospitality firm Andras House has bought the Dorchester House building in Belfast for an undisclosed sum, with support from Danske Bank.

The company says it will transform the 10-floor, 52,000 sq ft property, which was formerly owned by HMRC, into grade A office space. It plans to add two additional floors and almost 10,000 sq ft extra floor space. It said it plans to put in a planning application "in the near future".

Rajesh Rana, managing director of Andras House, said the purchase of Dorchester House represents the latest in a series of investments by the company into a part of the city that is set to benefit from completion of the new Transport Hub at Weavers Cross.

He said: "Great Victoria Street has been rather neglected in recent years, but we believe it will become an attractive destination following the development of the Transport Hub. We have already seen a lot of recent office activity coming back to the south city centre core.

"Dorchester House is close to Weavers Cross and the Glider passes right in front of the building, so we are confident it will benefit from this trend. As a company we are committed to helping the regeneration of the Great Victoria Street area and reinvesting in our city so that it can continue to grow and develop with real confidence."

The company already owns Andras House and the Lincoln Buildings in the area as well as the Crowne Plaza Hotel in south Belfast, the Holiday Inn and Hampton by Hilton hotels.

Dorchester House was first built for the Inland Revenue almost 30 years ago by Andras House under the leadership of Rajesh Rana's father, Lord Diljit Rana.

The purchase comes following Andras House's announcement that plans for its £19m aparthotel in Bedford Street will be delayed by six months because of the coronavirus pandemic.