Ann’s Care Homes expands portfolio in Northern Ireland

A Northern Ireland care home owner has said residents will see no change as it announced a deal to buy 13 properties from a UK operator.

Ann’s Care Homes said its purchase of the homes across Northern Ireland from Four Seasons Health Care (FSHC) would secure over 1,100 jobs and “ensure the continuity of care for 650 residents”.

It’s a major expansion for the firm, which has just two other homes.

Four Seasons Health Care has faced repeated financial difficulties and went into administration two years ago.

The homes, which have been sold for an undisclosed sum, include Sandringham Care Home and Mahon Hall Care Home in Portadown, as well as Dungannon Care Home.

And in Co Down, Strangford Court Care Home and Lecale Lodge Care Home in Downpatrick have been sold, along with Ashgrove Care Home in Newry, Laganvale Care Home in Moira and Seapatrick Care Home in Banbridge.

Another four homes across Co Londonderry have also been sold.

Ann McQuade, director of Ann’s Care Homes, said: “We are delighted to announce the expansion of Ann’s Care Homes with the acquisition of 13 nursing homes from Four Seasons Health Care.

“Our ethos is quality care that is delivered with integrity and consistency and the continuity of care of all residents at this time is our number one priority.”