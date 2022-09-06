Ann’s Care Homes firm to invest £3.6m in new Clogher facility

A family-run care home company has announced plans for a £3.6m care facility in Co Tyrone, creating 100 new jobs.

Ann’s Care Homes wants to build the facility on the site of the Valley Care Home in Clogher, which closed in January last year and was bought by the business in December.

The company, which operates 15 care homes across Northern Ireland, said the new facility would have 36 ensuite bedrooms, quiet sensor rooms and kitchen, dining, nursing and visitor facilities.

The proposed development would also have landscaping to incorporate vegetable plots and animal pens for the relaxation of residents

Michael McQuade, general manager of Ann’s Care Homes, said: “We are delighted to announce the expansion of Ann’s Care Homes with plans for a new and modern facility in Clogher. If approved, the care home would provide a state-of-the-art design and build whilst offering 36 residents the highest quality of care that we at Ann’s pride ourselves on delivering with integrity and consistency.” The planning application has now been submitted to Mid-Ulster District Council.

Ann’s Care Homes is also renovating the nearby Tullybroom House, which is now pending registration with regulatory body the RQIA. It will then be renamed Sunnyside Retreat and will reopen under Ann’s Care Homes management.