Antrim based fit-out specialist Calibro Workspace wins ‘significant’ project in Limerick

The office fit-out firm will redevelop a derelict warehouse for its client Forsa, to create a “new, modern office block”.

Calibro was first approached by the landlord of the building in 2016 to carry out a series of roof repairs when, Neil Cooper, senior director at Calibro, informed his client of the office potential at the site.

He said: “Following the initial site visit, we came up with a concept design of how we could convert the derelict site into a usable office space and my client absolutely loved it.”

Limerick County Council has approved planning for the project.

Ronnie Crawford, client relations director, at Calibro said: “The last year has been an exciting part of the project, seeing original concepts turn into final design and specification. To see an unusable building convert into 9,300 sq.ft of modern re-usable office space has been incredibly enthusing and rewarding. It is definitely one of our most significant projects heading into 2022.”

The building will keep some of its unique features and mix it with modern design elements including exposed ceilings, advanced conference facilities and a town-hall area.

Calibro’s focus on staff wellbeing has been shown in the conversion of each end of the buildings which include solid walls and a glass facade to allow as much exposure to natural light throughout the building as possible.

Work began on-site last month and is scheduled to continue until Q3 of 2022.

Ewen Cooper, contracts director at Calibro Workspace, said: “The project scope certainly makes it an exciting project to manage and we look forward to delivering the project with the same high level of quality as all of our projects, on time and within budget.”

“The team at Calibro are also extremely optimistic about the future and are forecasting a record year for 2022 to kick-start their ambitious growth plans.”