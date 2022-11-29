Antrim gets biggest housing boost in seven years with 525 new homes set for area

A major new housing development of more than 500 homes is on its way in Antrim, bringing an employment boost of nearly 200 jobs.

Housebuilder DR Mitchell, based in Carrickfergus, is behind the £100m plans to build 525 homes, six shops, a play park and public spaces along the north-east edge of the town, close to The Junction Retail Park.

There will be 200 detached homes, 164 semis, 77 townhouses and 84 apartments, built in several phases.

A spokesman for Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, which has now approved the company’s plans, confirmed it was the biggest housing boost for the town since the council was set up in 2015 following the Review of Public Administration.

The 26-hectare site is located on lands north, east and south of 14 Niblock Road, with a section running along the railway line as far south as Stiles Way.

Ulster Unionist councillor Fraser Agnew, chairman of the council’s planning committee, said: “This huge expansion will transform Antrim for the better, acting as a catalyst for continued economic growth in the town. It is further proof of the confidence investors have in our borough and will be welcome news for local businesses and suppliers.”

Stephen Ross, the council’s DUP mayor, added: “This major development will help with the growing demand for housing in the area, particularly from first-time buyers.

“The development will be served by six new local shops, creating between 80 to 100 new retail jobs. It will also provide a major boost to the local construction industry, with the applicant indicating the scheme will create 70 jobs during the construction phase.”