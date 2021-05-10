Antrim tech firm invests £600,000 and creates 13 jobs

Decision Time provides software that makes it easier for organisations to practice good governence by running effective meetings, managing risk and monitoring their strategic performance.

It enables leaders across any organisation to manage such requirements in one place.

It was set up by Geoff and Sinead Higgins and counts NHS trusts, large universities, over 60 housing associations in GB and Tourism NI among its client base.

Now it expects a further uplift in customers and which will see it expand the business by 75%.

Economic development agency Invest NI has supported the creation of 10 of the new roles with an offer of support of £75,000. This will help increase the company’s headcount from 17 at the beginning of this year to 30 by the end of 2021, with further recruitment expected in 2022.

In the last two years Decision Time has more than doubled its customer base, including continuing to win business from large global competitors. It was also listed in the Deloitte Fast 50 Ireland 2020 for the third year in a row and announced Patrick McAliskey as its new chairman.

Geoff Higgins, chief executive of Decision Time, said: “Corporate governance has moved right up the agenda for large organisations in recent years, and as boards and senior leadership teams have shifted to meeting remotely, an easy-to-use cloud-hosted solution has been a priority for them. We have been able to sustain good growth over a number of years and this year we are expecting this to be even stronger, based on our current market penetration and pipeline of enquiries.”

Sinead Higgins, business director at the company, said: “We are delighted to be in a position where we can create new jobs to support the growth that we experienced in 2020, and to enable us to expand further this year. Decision Time puts a huge emphasis on attracting and retaining the best people so that we can deliver exceptional products and customer service to our customers. We are therefore offering a really fantastic package to team members, including a generous profit share scheme for all staff, significantly increased annual leave, a healthcare plan and industry-leading flexible working practices.”

Talking about Invest NI’s support, John Hood, Invest NI’s director of multi-sector said: “Decision Time has built an excellent reputation with its first in class software and has an impressive customer portfolio with over 250 customers using its software at present. The company has reached a pivotal point.”