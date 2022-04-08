Aodhan Connolly to hang his hat in Brussels as our man at EU

NI business champion will head up Stormont’s office on the continent

He’s spent the last few years greeting the EU’s Maros Sefcovic in his native Slovak to break the ice at yet another virtual meeting about the Irish Sea border.

After nearly three years arguing the position of local business groups seeking changes to the Brexit protocol, Aodhan Connolly is off to promote this place at the heart of the EU.

The 45-year-old, whose main job for the last 10 years had been head of the NI Retail Consortium, is the new director of the Brussels office of the Stormont Executive.

As chair of the NI Business Brexit Working Group, he’s become the public face of debate over the protocol, which has kept us in the single market for goods following Brexit.

But it has also added friction to the passage of goods from Britain, creating headaches for many businesses.

A political hot potato, nationalists broadly support it while unionists fear it erodes their position within the UK.

He said: “I’ve always said you cannot write off people’s strongly-held concerns and that’s one thing that does annoy me about social media, that there are people who completely dismiss other people’s concerns.

“Should it be about trade or the constitutional position, people should be entitled to their views, but we’ve tried to stay out of the politics.”

He added the coalition of business groups he led had become a trusted source on the protocol.

“We stick to the facts and show pragmatism, and that’s what we need to see a lot more of, not just on the protocol but our future relationship with the EU.” He said a camaraderie had emerged among members of the group. And his fondness for languages had helped him engage with Mr Sefcovic, vice-president of the European Commission and the EU’s Brexit negotiator.

“I tried to start my meetings with him with a bit of Slovak, and the first couple of times he laughed and said: ‘I liked your Slovak but I’m particularly impressed by your Italian accent’.

“So the next time, again I started off in Slovak, and he said: ‘It’s getting better, perhaps I should learn some of yours’.

“The third time, I started off in Slovak, then he said: ‘Aodhan, can I just repay the compliment and just say, what about yiz?’ And it took about five minutes for everyone on the call to collect themselves.”

He said the group had formed to “break the narrative” that the question of Northern Ireland’s treatment post-Brexit was settled by the protocol. Instead, it created hassles and costs for businesses, as well as political disquiet.

But he said provided the problems with the protocol were dealt with, it could bring an opportunity for business investment by firms from Europe and the US.

He said he would doff his hat in tribute to Lynsey Moore, his predecessor at the Brussels office, for maintaining connections despite the pressures of the pandemic.

Mr Connolly has become well-known for his smart attire of a tie, waistcoat and hat, and has jokingly called his headwear the ‘Brex-hat’, as it’s been synonymous with Brexit.

But, as he moves into the circles of international diplomacy, he joked: “The Brex-hat is retired but we will then have a diplo-hat.”