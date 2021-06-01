Apache Pizza to create 75 jobs with NI expansion

Apache Pizza is creating 75 jobs and opening five branches in Northern Ireland.

The Irish business said it was opening 20 stores across the island and adding 300 roles, bringing its employee count to 2,740.

The location of the new branches has yet to be disclosed, but the new jobs include positions for supervisors, managers, customer service representatives and delivery couriers. New franchisees are also being sought.

The expansion is planned for the next six months and follows the opening of 13 new stores last year.

Apache Pizza was founded in Dublin in 1996 by Robert Pendleton and his wife Emily Gore Grimes. It is now owned by Food Delivery Brands and OKR Group.

At the moment, it has 169 stores, 37 of them in Northern Ireland.

Chief executive Martin Lyons said: “Apache Pizza is the market leader for pizza delivery in Ireland, with stores wherever people want quality pizza.

"We are local to homes, businesses and schools. Being local is what is driving our plan to open 20 new stores and to create another 300 new jobs by the end of this year.

“Apache Pizza was founded in Dublin in 1996. It is an incredible success story and we are delighted to celebrate 25 years in business this June.”

Online sales at the business grew by 12% after an investment pre-Covid-19 made online ordering easier.

“We capitalised on that throughout the pandemic as people spent more time at home and ordered in,” said Mr Lyons.

Apache has served 5.2 million pizzas to customers during the pandemic, with overall sales up 12% last year.

Sales are continuing to rise this year, up 17% in the first four months of 2021.

Mr Lyons said: “Consumption habits changed during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We see the shift from dining out to dining in, the continuation of working from home and this summer’s theme of socialising outdoors as a positive business opportunity as we continue to grow and expand our business.”