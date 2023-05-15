Apprenticeship funding and Tourism NI hit with cuts as government department seeks to save £130m

Tourism NI, which helps pull visitors to attractions like Carrick-A-Rede Rope Bridge, is facing a cut of 33% to its spending power — © Courtesy of Tourism Northern Ire

Funding to promote skills like welding is being cut as the Department for the Economy seeks to save £130m in 2023/24 — © Getty Images

Tourism NI is facing cuts of 33% as the Department for the Economy (DfE) looks to save £130m this year.

With skills and higher education making up three quarters of its usual spending, areas like apprenticeships will see heavy reductions.

All government departments here are having to make cuts after Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris slashed budget allocations for 2023/24 in the absence of an Executive.

In a briefing with journalists yesterday on the effect on the economy department, an official said: “It’s grim territory we find ourselves in.”

There are more cuts to support for business and tourism and a reduction in front line services such as employee, consumer and regulation bodies.

All age apprenticeships, aimed at encouraging older people as well as the younger cohort into new careers, have been axed.

But lower-level apprenticeships for younger people would be preserved as they are in greater need of support.

Overall, there will be less money for further education colleges and Invest NI, and no increase to maintenance grants for eligible higher education students.​

Officials have described some of the cuts that it will require its “arm’s length bodies” such as Tourism NI and NI Screen to make, as well as universities and further education colleges.

NI Screen is to lose £1m of its £18m funding, with Tourism NI losing £9m. They added that Mr Heaton-Harris had asked them to look at the possibility of increasing tuition fees from their present level of £4,710 to as much as £7,000 — a rise of nearly 50%.

Officials said the cuts are making it harder to deliver jobs from foreign direct investment, which Invest NI has previously had funding to do.

The department said that it had been given £772m in funding for day-to-day spending and £246m for capital funding for 2023/24.

DfE would again have to repeat savings of £75m which it found last year, as well as saving another £55m. Overall, that means its funding was down £130m, or 16%.

It would mean that the department itself would “suppress” vacancies for 115 internal jobs, which meant it would not go ahead with filling posts it had previously planned.

However, there would be no redundancies.

DfE said: “With over 70% of the department’s budget supporting skills, further education and higher education, it is inevitable that these sectors will be impacted.

“There will also be reductions in the funding provided to arm’s-length bodies and agencies, which deliver services and support for areas including economic development, tourism, creative and screen industries, consumer protection, workplace safety and resolving disputes at work.”

Public funding support to deliver the path to net zero energy strategy is also to be reduced, and the department will also make savings internally.

Next, it is to sit down with leaders from the arm’s-length bodies like Invest NI, NI Screen, the colleges and universities to discuss how they could absorb the cuts.

DfE said it would then publish a formal budget consultation document in the weeks ahead, setting out the full proposals in detail.

“This process will also include the statutory duty to equality screen any impacts of the department’s policies and programmes,” it added.