Approval for £40m Belfast plant to create green energy from food waste put on hold

A decision over a planned £40m bioenergy plant at Giant's Park in Belfast has been deferred.

Energia Group wants to build the massive plant with Government funding under the Renewables Obligations Scheme.

It had been recommended for approval by Belfast City Council's planning committee this week.

However, the project was withdrawn from the agenda of Tuesday night's council meeting so that a site visit can take place.

The plant would use anaerobic digestion to convert organic waste such as food into methane-rich biogas, which would be turned into green electricity via a generator.

Energia has said the method is a "highly sustainable and environmentally beneficial way of producing electricity".

"It will help Northern Ireland to meet its climate change and carbon reduction objectives, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and also avoiding food waste going into landfill," it added.

But Belfast Harbour, which owns film studios close to the proposed site, claims it is "incompatible" with its plans to extend the studios.

And Giant's Park Development Ltd, which intends to deliver a leisure-led development on the site, also claims it would jeopardise that project.

Belfast Harbour would not make any further comment on the planning process.

Energia says the plant would convert organic waste into energy through natural means "providing this power to homes and businesses throughout Northern Ireland".

"It is the largest regeneration site in Belfast and a strategic location for a bioenergy plant which will operate in an entirely complementary manner to all other nearby businesses, developments and the wider community," it added.

Energia also says the plant will contribute to the redevelopment of the former landfill site and could help draw other industrial business uses wishing to avail of a renewable energy source.