Ards firm issues warning over hand sanitisers

A number of hand sanitisers sold on online marketplaces contain less alcohol that advertised, a investigation by Which? has found. (Danny Lawson/PA)

A Northern Ireland company has warned that substandard biocidal products that don't comply with the law are being sold as hand sanitisers, with the potential for harm.

PiP Chemicals, based in Newtownards, produces scientifically proven and regulatory compliant sanitising products to industry, and makes sure that all its products meet high certification standards.

Founder Dr Adam Hunniford said that there needs to be stricter controls to keep the public safe.

"At this time we need to be cleaning our hands to help stave off the spread of Covid-19 for the foreseeable future," he said.

"However, if you are not using a sanitiser that is certified and has been through the regulatory processes then it could be causing harm.

"Some appear to contain methanol, which the government's Compendium of Chemical Hazards describes as toxic, including when used on skin."

PiP Chemicals was established nine years ago by Dr Hunniford, applying his experience in chemical formulation and manufacturing to produce a range of chemical products, specialising in biocides and automotive care.

It provides direct to business, not to the end user, and as such has experience in what should and should not be included in products.

"Our products have multiple test certifications, including BS EN 1500 and BS EN 14476," Dr Hunniford said. "We have gone to the trouble to make sure that the biocide contents are of the highest quality.

"If you are using a product that does not have the test certification you need to ask why it does not."

Dr Hunniford said that there are some indicators that some hand sanitisers are not suitable.

"If it smells bad, don't use it -there is a good chance it has been made from some questionable alcohol source," he said.

"If it has a sticky residue after use or leaves you with dry skin then people will be discouraged from using it so it won't do the job it is supposed to.

"Buyers should also be alerted to products claiming to be 'safe', 'natural', 'eco-friendly' or other such claims - these are prohibited by the regulations and indicate a manufacturer which is failing in it's basic regulatory obligations."