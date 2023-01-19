Argos stores in NI ‘will not be impacted’ by retailer’s closures in the Republic

Argos stores in Northern Ireland will not be impacted by the announcement today that the retailer is to close all stores and operations in the Republic of Ireland at the end of June, it has emerged.

Argos has 34 stores in the Republic, most of which will close on June 24, with a few set to shut their doors at an earlier date.

Accounts for 2022 show the Irish arm of the retailer lost €13m (£11m) last year, as revenue tumbled from €170m (£149m) to €134m (£117m) between March 2021 and March 2022. Closure of three stores last year cost the retailer an additional €2m (£1.7m).

The retailer, which is owned by Sainsbury’s, said it would offer enhanced redundancy terms to affected colleagues in the Republic of Ireland.

It said Northern Ireland and the rest of UK, where Argos continues to perform well, will not be impacted.

Argos’s UK presence includes 253 standalone stores, 422 Argos shops inside Sainsbury’s outlets and Argos Click and Collect inside more than 400 other Sainsbury’s stores. There are 20 Argos shops in Northern Ireland.

The decision to leave Ireland followed a long period of careful consideration and a thorough review of its business and operations in the country, Argos said.

Read more Argos to close all stores in the Republic of Ireland with loss of 580 jobs

It said that the investment required to develop and modernise the Irish part of its business was not viable and that the money would be better invested in other parts of its business.

Argos in the Republic of Ireland differs from its wider UK operation, and the retailer said it is engaging with 580 staff there about their options.

As part of its consultation with colleagues and Mandate, the recognised trade union, Argos said it will propose an enhanced redundancy package said to go well beyond its statutory obligations.

Those not eligible for redundancy under Irish law are expected to receive a one-off goodwill payment.

“We understand this is difficult news for our customers and colleagues,” said Andy McClelland, Argos Ireland retail operations manager.

“As with any major change to our business, we have not made this decision lightly and we are doing everything we can to support those impacted.

“On behalf of everyone at Argos I would like to thank our colleagues, customers, suppliers and partners for their support to our business.”

Following today’s announcement, Argos said it will begin the process of gradually winding down its Irish business. Customers in Ireland will no longer be able to pay for orders via the Argos website or place orders via its home delivery service after March 22.

Orders placed up to this date will continue to be fulfilled and customers will still be able to reserve products online and pay for them in store until the point of business closure.

The aftersales, returns, refunds and exchanges policy will continue to apply until Argos stores close.