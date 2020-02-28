Armagh refrigeration company lands £7m contract in Australia

A refrigeration company has secured a contract in Australia worth over £7m. (stock picture)

A refrigeration company has secured a contract in Australia worth over £7m.

Armagh's Cross Refrigeration's deal with the supermarket chain Coles and the construction firm Qanstruct Pty Ltd will see the firm design, manufacture and install 60 banana and avocado-ripening rooms in Melbourne.

The company has availed of trade support and guidance from economic development agency Invest NI for several years.

It has used more than £200,000 in research and development support to develop its banana ripening facility.

Cross Refrigeration specialises in the design, installation and distribution of industrial and commercial refrigeration, banana ripening, fruit storage facilities, air conditioning and temperature control solutions.

Cross Refrigeration managing director Andrew Nesbitt said: "While Australia is a distant market, it offers major opportunities for our business.

"Over the last six years, Invest NI's support and expert advice helped us to develop our ripening facility, bring it to market and secure this deal with Coles Supermarkets.

"We have visited the market multiple times to build a relationship with numerous contacts and with Invest NI support have hired two staff to oversee the management of our exports in the market.

"We now have an established footprint in the Australian market and are optimistic we will see further growth."

Invest NI chief executive Kevin Holland said that Cross Refrigeration was an "innovative company at the forefront of novel technology for global banana ripening".

"This monumental deal is testament to the company's hard work and determination to grow its business," he added.

"Its focus on R&D ensures that it remains competitive.

"Exports from Northern Ireland to Australia increased by over 110% from 2017-18 and are currently valued at £249m.

"This demonstrates the many valuable business opportunities which are available for ambitious Northern Ireland companies. I look forward to this new deal further strengthening Cross Refrigeration's position in the Australian market."

Invest NI's R&D support is part-funded by ERDF under the EU Investment for Growth and Jobs Programme.