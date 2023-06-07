Around Noon boosts revenue to £80m with London sandwich firm acquisition

From left, Daniel Silverston, managing director of The Soho Sandwich Company with Gareth Chambers, CEO, and Howard Farquhar, chairman of Around Noon

A food-to-go manufacturer in Newry is growing its workforce by 300 employees and its turnover to an annual £80m after acquiring a London-based sandwich business.

Around Noon’s workforce now totals 800 employees after buying The Soho Sandwich Company.

The London firm will continue to operate under its own brand within the Around Noon Group, servicing clients across foodservice, retail, events and hospitality. And managing director Daniel Silverston will remain in his role.

Gareth Chambers, CEO of Around Noon Foods, said: “We’ve been admirers of The Soho Sandwich Company for some time. The business has a strong reputation for quality, excellence and innovation. This represents a fantastic opportunity for all involved due to the incredible alignment in terms of our values and core purpose.”

Howard Farquhar, chairman of Around Noon, said: “This deal will enable Around Noon to continue to scale and grow and moves the business closer to its £100m revenue target. This deal is the third acquisition to have occurred since Gareth and I completed the MBO in 2016.

“It is also a significant opportunity for the team at The Soho Sandwich Company and their existing customers.”

The Soho Sandwich Company has been in business for more than 23 years. Founded as a small coffee shop in North London, it now manufactures and distributes more than 15m sandwiches every year.

Mr Silverton said: “Around Noon is in our view one of the most innovative and exciting FTG companies in the UK. The opportunity to become part of the Around Noon Group is a huge win for our business.

“There are great synergies in terms of ambition and culture and the move is extremely beneficial, for our team and our customers.”

Around Noon was founded in Newry, Northern Ireland over 30 years ago and is one of the leading FTG manufacturers in the UK, producing an extensive range of chilled, hot, frozen and bakery products from five manufacturing sites across the UK and Ireland.

Its latest acquisition was completed with support from Barclays Bank. Around Noon was advised on the deal by 3Volution, Sentio Partners, KPMG and Parisi Tax. The Soho Sandwich company was advised by Sherrards and WMT.