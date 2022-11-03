Arrival of 350 new hotel rooms in Belfast in 2023 could suppress industry growth, report reveals

Hotels in Belfast enjoyed a strong performance between January and September this year, a report has said today, though challenges are looming.

The annual UK hotels forecast from advisory firm PwC said post-pandemic demand had led to a successful year for many hoteliers and, in Belfast, hotels had enjoyed a doubling in revenue per available room compared to 2021.

But PwC warned that the opening of 350 new hotel rooms in the city next year could mean growth is suppressed.

Average daily rates were also up, by 10%, and occupancy was up 84% year on year, both outperforming 2021 levels. However, occupancy rates were still lagging behind 2019 levels.

PwC warned that the arrival on the market of another 350 rooms in 2023 — within three new hotels including The Moxy Hotel in the Cathedral Quarter and the Room2 aparthotel on Queen Street — could suppress growth.

PwC also warned that the industry was also being impacted by inflation, energy costs, rising interest rates, staffing shortages and supply chain disruption.

David Strachan, director at PwC Northern Ireland, said: “The Northern Irish hotel sector has demonstrated great resilience, bouncing back strongly from the challenges of Covid-19.

“In particular, the last quarter, to the end of September 2022, has seen some of the strongest occupancy and average daily rates delivered by the sector, which is fantastic to see. Looking ahead, there are positives for the industry, including Belfast being crowned top conference destination globally for the second year running, highlighting the fantastic facilities and service available across the region.

“Of course, there are headwinds to contend with, most notably through the inflationary cost pressures, particularly on gas and electricity, which will call on the sector to continue to demonstrate strong levels of resilience.

“Twenty twenty-three is expected to see approximately 350 additional rooms added to the market, with the opening of three new hotels, demonstrating the continued investor confidence in the sector locally.

“However, this additional supply may lead to a cooling off on the occupancy levels and average daily rates in the short to medium term.”

PwC said hoteliers should seek to mitigate the impact of inflation on costs such as energy, staffing and supply chain, even reducing water temperature for hotel guests.

“Although hotels will be aided by the Northern Ireland Energy Bill Relief Scheme for non-domestic customers, which is currently only stated to last until the end of quarter one of 2023.

“Hotels must look to other energy consumption reduction measures such as reducing the room and water temperature in the short term or investing in solar energy measures that will reap longer-term benefits.

“PwC also suggests a review of manual processes that can be digitised, such as payroll or customer service measures such as self-check-in and self-check-out.”