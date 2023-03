‘As a business, all we want from the NI Protocol is stability and consistency’: Trevor Magill of Centra owner Musgrave in NI

Trevor Magill, the managing director of Centra owner Musgrave in NI, is more concerned about the impact of soaring prices than post-Brexit arrangements

Trevor Magill managing director of Musgrave, paid tribute to staff who worked through the pandemic

Margaret Canning Mon 27 Jun 2022 at 21:33