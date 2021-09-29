Asda’s NI fuel sales cap ‘will be kept under review’ after chaos in GB

Tesco refuses to limit sales and says it has ‘good availability’ of petrol here

Asda’s £30 limit on buying petrol will be kept under review, the retailer has said.

While Northern Ireland has been largely unaffected by the long queues for petrol and stations running dry seen in Great Britain, Asda implemented a temporary £30 cap on buying fuel at its 11 filling stations in Northern Ireland.

The measure was introduced over the weekend in response to panic buying in the rest of the UK and will be regularly reviewed, a spokesperson told the Belfast Telegraph.

Is is understood Tesco has not implemented a cap at its forecourts here with the retailer insisting on Tuesday it has a “good availability of fuel”.

Yesterday, Boris Johnson said the situation on filling station forecourts in Great Britain is “stabilising” as he urged motorists to go about their business in the normal way.

And last night, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace signed off a request for military assistance, with up to 300 troops able to be deployed if required.

Sources said 150 drivers and 150 drivers’ mates could be made available under Operation Escalin. Government sources confirmed the military assistance to the civil authorities (Maca) request had been approved.

Following days of chaos, the Prime Minister said he understood the frustration felt by drivers as they struggled to fill up.

However he said that the indications from the industry were that the situation was beginning to improve with supplies returning to normal levels.

“On the forecourts the situation is stabilising and people should be confident and just go about their business in the normal way,” he said in a pooled interview with broadcasters.

Meanwhile PRA executive director Gordon Balmer said the numbers of filling stations reporting they had run dry was falling as fuel deliveries recovered.

“There are early signs that the crisis at pumps is ending, with more of our members reporting that they are now taking further deliveries of fuel,” he said.

“We have conducted a survey of our members this morning and only 37% of forecourts have reported being out of fuel today.

“With regular restocks taking place, this percentage is likely to improve further over the next 24 hours.”

Brian Madderson, chairman of the Petrol Retailers Association, previously noted that Northern Ireland would fare better, telling Radio Foyle “there are plenty of HGV drivers, there is plenty of fuel in terminals in Derry and Belfast and there is plenty of fuel underground at the forecourts”.

Despite government assurances there is no issue with fuel supply, panic buying of petrol continued on Tuesday with retailers in Great Britain warning filling stations continue to run dry.

Scenes of motorists in tailbacks in England and other parts of GB dominated media reports at the weekend, with drivers waiting hours to get the pumps.

Asda has 17 stores across Northern Ireland with petrol stations at 11 locations: Antrim, Newtownards, Ballyclare, Coleraine, Enniskillen, Omagh, Bangor, Cookstown, Portadown, Downpatrick and Strabane.

The spokesperson said: “To ensure as many customers as possible can refuel, we have put a temporary limit of £30 per transaction on our forecourts.

“We can reassure our customers that we have good levels of fuel supply and our sites will continue to receive deliveries daily. We ask that our customers be respectful of each other and our colleagues as we work through this period of increased demand.”

Despite the £30 cap in place, customers are not limited in how many fuel transactions they can make each visit.

Meanwhile, a Tesco spokesperson said: “We have good availability of fuel, and we’re working really hard to ensure regular deliveries to our petrol filling stations across the UK every day”.

The Prime Minister said the Government was putting in place measures to ensure the entire supply chain could cope in the run-up to Christmas.

“I want to say first of all how much I sympathise with people who have been worried about their journeys, worried about whether they will be able to use their cars in the normal way,” he said.

“I know how frustrating and worrying it must have been to worry about a shortage of petrol and fuel.

“We are now starting to see the situation improve. We are hearing from industry that supplies are coming back on to the forecourts in the normal way. What we want to do is to make sure we have the preparations necessary to get through to Christmas and beyond, not just in the supply of our petrol stations but all parts of our supply chain.”

The PM rejected calls for healthcare staff to be given priority access to fuel, suggesting it was unnecessary given the easing of the situation.