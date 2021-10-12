ASOS boss quits amid supply chain pressures

Asos sells fast fashion to those in their 20s upwards including brands such as Topshop

Online fashion giant Asos said it expects pressures from its supply chains to continue at least until February, and announced the immediate departure of its chief executive.

The retailer said Nick Beighton is stepping down from the role he has held for six years, before the company has found a successor.

The news comes just two weeks after ASOS revealed it is investing £14m in a Belfast tech hub which will employ 184 people.

Economy Minister Gordon Lyons announced the move, saying the roles will be filled over the next three years. The bulk of those posts will be filled by a £1m Assured Skills Academy.

Ian Dyson, the group's new chairman, said the retailer’s boss Mr Beighton didn't feel his "heart was in it" for another significant period in the role.

"Nick felt that he had to commit to another six years or so for our next strategy and that wasn't something he could commit to," he said.

He will be available until the end of the year if the board needs his advice, but day-to-day running of the business will be handed to current finance boss Mat Dunn.

The new leadership will have to contend with continued problems across global supply chains for the next few months.