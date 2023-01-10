Assistive technology firm Texthelp sees turnover double in last two years

​Set up to help stroke, cerebral palsy and MND patients, it’s now a global leader in dyslexia products

An assistive technology firm created in the wake of a family tragedy has doubled its turnover in the last two years.

Antrim-based Texthelp reported turnover of £26.5m and pre-tax profits of £7.5m in 2021, up from £22m and £5.5m respectively the previous year.

However, confirmation of the doubling of output is expected in its returns for 2022 and 2023, after an injection of cash from private equity investor Five Arrows facilitated rapid expansion.

Texthelp acquired the Lingit Group in Norway and Wizkids in Denmark in 2021, and the education technology division of US firm Don Johnston and Oribi in Sweden last year.

Over that time the workforce has swelled from 170 to 350, including 180 staff in Antrim.

In an interview with Business Telegraph today, founder Martin McKay describes creating Texthelp in 1996. His father William had a stroke at 39 in 1981, leaving him without mobility on one side and having to learn to speak and write again.

Read more Fresh from winning the Ireland EY Entrepreneur of the Year, Martin McKay of Texthelp discusses its global success

The post-stroke needs of his father prompted him to set up the business.

William died before Christmas, but did live to see his son’s company expand from offering assistive technology to people with strokes, motor neurone disease and cerebral palsy into a global supplier of dyslexia products.

The firm has benefited from successive rounds of private investment over the last 25 years.

Milestones include achieving a first to market with a dyslexia product for Google’s Chromebooks for schools.

Texthelp’s dyslexia products are now used by about 60 million people in North America, where it is the market leader. It is also market leader in the UK, Denmark, Sweden and Norway, and has a growing presence in Australia and New Zealand.

Martin McKay was recently named international and overall Ireland EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2022.