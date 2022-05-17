At 47, Richhill woman Marian achieves her equestrian dream with her own riding school

A Co Armagh woman has set up her own riding school after working in a post office for 25 years.

Marian Tennyson (47) used to comb the countryside with her late father William Lappin to find somewhere to set up a riding school.

Now following his death last year, she has opened Smile Equestrian in Richhill with support from the Go For It Programme for new businesses.

She said: “I worked in Woodside Post Office for 25 years but having a riding school has been my dream since I was a child. But for different reasons, it didn’t happen.

"Then the right property came along, and I decided to take the bull by the horns.”

The business is now up and running at Tullygarden Road in Richhill.