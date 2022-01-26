Average electricity and gas price will be approximately £200 a month from April, says Utility Regulator

Households can expect to pay approximately £200 a month on average for their gas and electricity over the next year from April, the Utility Regulator is warning.

Consumers will be told of sharp gas price hikes in the next few weeks, with SSE Airtricity customers likely seeing the highest percentage increases as the company has previously absorbed some of the worldwide spike in wholesale costs.

Increases of 30% are expected to be announced in the next few weeks, the regulator said, adding that this has nothing to do with companies attempting to increases profits but global supply and the crisis over Ukraine. Profit margins are capped at 2% of overall revenue.

Households using oil to heat their homes – still about about 60% here, much higher than GB – will also continue to see costs rising, with the Consumer Council expecting the price to top £300 for 500 litres for the first time since late 2013. This compares to a pre-pandemic price of £250 and £182 this time last year.

Energy prices are rising across Europe, largely driven by the Ukraine crisis as Russia has turned off its gas tap through the country and cut supplies via a second pipeline through Poland. This has affected all of Europe, even to areas not directly supplied, including here.

Overall, the average household price of electricity and gas combined will be close to the equivalent of £2000 a year from April, rising to £2,500 in October, said John French, chief executive of the Utility Regulator. This is in line with expected prices in GB.

“It is not a pretty picture,” said Mr French. “This is not a blip. We have to be working together to work out how we are going to get consumers through the next winter because high prices are clearly here to stay.”

While the £55m funding to support low-income families announced by the Executive is welcome, it is a one off and some other ongoing intervention may be needed to help going forward, Mr French added. GB has a warm home scheme that provides up to approximately £140 a year to families in need.

SSE Airtricity, which covers Belfast and the West, last announced a price rise, of 21.8%, in October, bringing the annual average bill to £626.

Firmus Energy, which covers the Ten Towns, increased its price by just over 34% in October, then 35% two months later. The average annual cost is now £968.

The gap in prices is expected to close over the next few weeks, with SSE announcing a much higher percentage increase.

Power NI, the only regulated electricity supplier, also increased its prices in January, but an early further rise is not expected as the supply is not as affected by unfolding events and market fluctuations.

Peter McClenaghan, of the Consumer Council, has warned that more and more people will fall into “fuel poverty” as prices rise, that is paying approximately 10% of total monthly income towards heating and lighting their homes.

According to surveys, 18% of households are in that position, but that it is expected to rise to 30% over the months and into next winter, said Mr McClenaghan.