Average house price in Northern Ireland soared 9% over last year to £153,449, says report

Huge 17% rise in Causeway Coast and Glens Council area down to ‘race for space’

Average house prices in Northern Ireland have soared by 9% over the last year to £153,449, a new Government report has said.

The house price index from Land & Property Services said the average price had grown by just under 3% between the first and second quarters of the year.

That was the biggest quarterly rise since 2016, while the annual increase of 9% was the steepest since 2007, when prices began to fall as a result of the credit crunch.

The lowest-priced council area was Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, where the average home was £134,091.

Lisburn and Castlereagh had the dearest homes, with an average of £180,067.

All areas saw an increase, with the steepest rise in Causeway Coast and Glens Borough, up 16.9% year on year to an average of £171,442.

Ulster Bank chief economist Richard Ramsey said the price rise in that area reflected the continued “race for space” resulting from the pandemic.

One impact of lockdowns has been that people have decided to move to bigger homes after spending so long confined indoors.

And the working from home trend has also encouraged people to move further afield than they would consider if they were still having to commute to the office.

Mr Ramsey tweeted: “Causeway Coast & Glens posted the steepest rise in prices within Northern Ireland, up a whopping 16.9% year on year.

“That’s probably a reflection of surge in second home buying and working from home, meaning living and working in this area is now doable.”

In contrast prices in Belfast were up just 7% year on year, while the average price in Derry City and Strabane was up 6%.

Between April and June there were 7,187 properties sold.

Of those, 33.3% were detached, 31% were semi-detached, 27.7% were terraces and 8% apartments.

The LPS house price index is the third report on the local property market to be released this week.

The Ulster University House Price Index said the average property is now going for £195,242, up 9.2% between the second quarter of 2020 and the same period this year.

However, that is based on sales recorded by estate agents. A wider number of transactions are caught in the LPS index, which uses HMRC records to track the market.

In contrast to the 7,187 sales recorded by LPS, the Ulster University index noted 4,318 sales, which it said had been the highest number since 2005.

And a survey by the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors for the last month said prices had continued to rise in Northern Ireland during July, even though increases were tapering off in other parts of the UK following the end of the stamp duty holiday.

That meant buyers did not have to pay stamp duty on homes costing up to £500,000.

However, the end of the dispensation means stamp duty is now payable on homes costing £250,000 and above.

RICS forecast that prices would keep going up, though at a slower rate.