Average house price in Northern Ireland still rising despite falling sales

File photo dated 31/03/16 of a general view of houses in south London, as a bigger-than-expected slowdown in inflation has fuelled hopes that the upward pressure on mortgage rates could start to ease. Consumer Prices Index inflation was 7.9% in June, down from 8.7% in May and its lowest rate since March 2022, according to the Office for National Statistics. PA Photo. Issue date: Wednesday July 19, 2023. See PA story ECONOMY Inflation. Photo credit should read: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Average house prices in Northern Ireland have climbed by 2.7% over the last year despite a slump of more than a fifth in sales, a government report has shown.

The Northern Ireland House Price Index from Land & Property Services said the average house price here was £173,898 in the second quarter of the year, with the index climbing nearly 3% on the same time in 2022.

And the climb had taken place despite a 22% slump in house sales over the same period, from 6,102 to 4,776.

However, there had been a slight recovery on the number of house sales in the first quarter.

At that point, sales hit their lowest level in around a decade – apart from in early 2020 during the first Covid-19 lockdown – at 4,517. But nearly 260 more sales took place in the first quarter.

The average house price index also reported an increase on the early part of the year of 1.4%.

But rising interest rates have had an impact on the housing market, with mortgages becoming more expensive.

According to the house price index, which draws its information from records of stamp duty transactions, all 11 council areas in NI reported an increase in price year on year.

The steepest year on year increase was in Derry City & Strabane, which was up 6.7% to £160,175.

However, the lowest rate of growth was in the average house price in Belfast, up 0.8% to £157,629.

This week, the Ulster University house price survey reported an average house price in Northern Ireland of £204,331 in the second quarter, up 0.7% on the first few months of the year.

Dr Michael McCord, reader in real estate valuation at Ulster University, said the report reflected a “cooling” housing market amid rising interest rates and mortgage repricing.

The base interest rate has now been increased 14 times in a row by the Bank of England to reach 5.25%.

Dr McCord said prices were remaining resilient, but added: “Despite this resilience, the market faces ongoing challenges with a potential recession on the cards, and with increasing signs of waning buyer demand and increased mortgage borrowing costs, it looks increasingly likely that the market will continue to slow down into the second half of 2023 as the volatile financial setting continues to filter into the housing market.

He added: “The effect this will have on house prices remains to be seen, but any price correction is likely to be moderate with demand-supply imbalance continuing to be a factor in prices remaining stagnant.”

The Ulster University price index is drawn from records held by estate agents, resulting in a higher average price than the government house price index.