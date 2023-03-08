Average house prices in NI up by 5.7%, says Halifax report

The average house price in NI has grown by 5.7% to reach an average of £185,009, according to lender Halifax (Photo: Nigel McDowell/Ulster University) — © Nigel McDowell/Ulster University

Northern Ireland’s average house price increased by 5.7% to reach £185,009 over the year to February, an index has said.

That left Northern Ireland with the strongest annual growth of 12 UK regions, according to the report from lender Halifax.

And across the UK as a whole, annual house price growth stood at 2.1% in February for the third month in a row, Halifax said. That brought the average UK house price to £285,476.

At £185,009 the average price in Northern Ireland is the second-lowest of 12 UK regions.

The cheapest region is the north east of England, where the average house price is £163,953.

Halifax said that average house prices in London have fallen by 0.9% over the past year — possibly affected by the capital’s large proportion of flats.

Mortgage rates jumped last autumn following September’s mini-budget, and the mortgage market later showed signs of settling. Bank of England base rate rises have also been putting an upward pressure on borrowing costs.

Kim Kinnaird, director of Halifax Mortgages, said UK house prices were now down on their peak in August but added: “Recent reductions in mortgage rates, improving consumer confidence, and a continuing resilience in the labour market are arguably helping to stabilise prices following the falls seen in November and December.

“Still, with the cost of a home down on a quarterly basis (by 2.5%), the underlying activity continues to indicate a general downward trend.

“In cash terms, house prices are down around £8,500 (2.9%) on the August 2022 peak but remain almost £9,000 above the average prices seen at the start of 2022 and are still above pre-pandemic levels, meaning most sellers will retain price gains made during the pandemic.

“With average house prices remaining high, housing affordability will continue to feel challenging for many buyers.”

Nathan Emerson, chief executive of estate agents’ body Propertymark, said: “Year on year, estate agents across the UK have seen a small drop in the number of sales being agreed whilst the number of new properties coming to market has remained the same.

“Increases to interest rates have caused buyers to rethink their budget and haggle on price, but the drive evidently still remains to see their purchase through and move home.”

Tom Bill, head of UK residential research at estate agent Knight Frank, said: “The UK housing market appears near the end of a long hangover from the mini-budget rather than on the verge of a price plunge.

“Activity stopped well before Christmas due to the mortgage market turmoil but has picked up this year as people come to terms with where rates are settling.”

While Halifax has reported an increase in the average price in Northern Ireland across the 12 months to February, the government’s residential property price index (RPPI) reported a fall towards the end of the year.

It said the price of the average home fell towards the end of last year to around £175,200, with the number of homes sold during 2022 down 20%.

All but four of the 11 district council areas in NI reported a drop in the index, with decline of 0.5% — the first since early 2019.

The standardised price went from £176,138 to £175,234 between June to September and October to December, a period covering the mini-budget and its aftermath.

Here are house prices across the UK and the annual change, according to Halifax. Annual changes for the UK’s regions and nations are based on the most recent three months of approved mortgage transaction data.

■ East Midlands, £234,749, 2.4% ■ Eastern England, £331,442, 1.4% ■ London, £526,842, minus 0.9% ■North East, £163,953, 1.1% ■ North West, £221,306, 3.7% ■Northern Ireland, £185,009, 5.7% ■ Scotland, £198,779, 2.2% ■South East, £387,205, 1.7% ■South West, £298,939, 1.4% ■ Wales, £210,917, 1.2% ■West Midlands, £246,351, 5.0% ■ Yorkshire and Humber, £200,634, 3.6%