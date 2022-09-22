Average price of 500 litres of home heating oil in Northern Ireland drops – but still costs almost £500

Average oil prices in Northern Ireland have been revealed by the Consumer Council

The average price of home heating oil has dropped in Northern Ireland to around a pound per litre.

According to the Consumer Council’s home heating oil price checker , the average cost of 300L of oil is £309.37, 500L is £496.28 and 900L is £876.49.

Last week, 300L of heating oil was £328.52, 500L cost £526.96 and 900L was £929.46.

The majority of homes in Northern Ireland use oil as their source of heating.

The Government has announced a payment of £100 will be given to households across the UK who are not able to receive support for their heating costs through the Energy Price Guarantee.

Customers in Fermanagh and Omagh Council have the most expensive home heating oil, averaging £318.16 for 300L and £507.42 for 500L.

Causeway Coast and Glens is the most expensive area for those looking to buy 900L (£890.51).

The cheapest average for 300L in Northern Ireland is in Belfast (£305.92), while 500L (491.51) and 900L (£868.40) cost the least in Lisburn and Castlereagh.

Speaking to the BBC Radio Ulster’s The Nolan Show, deputy leader of the Alliance Party, Stephen Farry called the £100 voucher scheme for oil customers “an afterthought”.

"The difference between the gas and electricity support, and you are a household which relies on on oil, you need to put in a bulk order for that and £100 is not going to stretch that far in doing that," he said.

Mr Farry said the support for households using oil in Northern Ireland totals £54m.

"If you're living in a situation where you are living week to week, you are not going to be able to put in a big oil order and afford it especially in the current inflated prices,” he said.

"This is also a challenge to businesses who rely on oil, and they will have major headaches in managing their oil and we haven’t even heard the detail in what the business support will look like.”

Meanwhile, the Consumer Council’s online fuel price checker shows the average price of petrol and diesel has dropped in Northern Ireland over the last seven days.

The average price of diesel is 177.4p – down from 178.3p – and petrol costs an average 161.6p, a drop from 163.5p.