Average price of home heating oil in NI rises drastically in just seven days

The price of home heating oil in Northern Ireland has taken a sharp increase in just seven days, according to Consumer Council NI.

A 500L refill of heating oil costs an average £476.21 – an increase of £54.37 from last week.

Three-hundred litres costs an average £298.39, up from £264.34, while 900L comes in at £835.60 – a huge increase of £94.73.

The figures were released by Consumer Council NI on Thursday in its weekly home heating oil price checker tool.

The cost for 500L of home heating oil is most expensive in Newry Mourne and Down at £479.66, while the area with the lowest price for the same amount is Fermanagh and Omagh (£470.35).

The average price for 500L of heating oil was gradually decreasing in recent weeks, but the latest figures for that amount have not been as high since July 7 (£494.30).

A barrel of crude oil currently costs $101.71.

Meanwhile, the average price of petrol and diesel in Northern Ireland has dropped slightly over the past week.

The Consumer Council revealed the average price for a litre of petrol is now 167.6p – down from 169.2p – while a litre of diesel has reduced from 178.3p to 178.1p.

Craigavon has the highest price for diesel at 184.9p and Dungannon has the lowest at 171.9p.

The highest price for petrol in Northern Ireland is in Antrim at 172.9p and the lowest can be found in Omagh at 159.6p.

It comes after SDLP leader Colum Eastwood called on the First Minister-in-waiting to immediately convene a cost of living summit to protect people against soaring energy bills this winter.

Mr Eastwood is demanding that Michelle O’Neill brings caretaker ministers together to develop urgent interventions to help workers, including the most vulnerable households.