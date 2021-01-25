Awards call for the best managed firms in NI

The Northern Ireland firms which achieved the greatest success during the pandemic are being urged to apply for the Deloitte Best Managed Companies Awards 2021

Now in its 13th year, the programme run in association with Bank of Ireland recognises the high standards, passion and resilience of Northern Ireland businesses and their management teams, as well as the contribution they make to the economy.

And successful firms also win the opportunity to join exclusive clubs and chief executive roundtables - as well as the annual gala awards.

Frylite in Strabane was recognised as a Best Managed Company for the first time last year. Managing director Eamon McCay said: "The Best Managed programme helped us take a step back and analyse our business through a more strategic lens, which proved very timely heading into what turned out to be a very difficult set of market conditions for our industry."

The all-Ireland award already has more than 130 on its list, spanning a number of sectors and 26 companies from NI. The closing date for this year's awards is February 26.

Glenn Roberts, lead partner for the Best Managed Companies Awards Programme in Northern Ireland, said: "Last year was a challenging year for many businesses and sectors, and since the first lockdown in March 2020 we have seen how indigenous businesses have gone the extra mile across a range of sectors to continue to operate, manufacture and deliver goods and services in a very disruptive operational environment, while keeping the safety of their people and customers a top priority.

"We recognise that the impact of the pandemic varies significantly sector-by-sector and this will be taken into consideration in assessing applicants this year. We look forward to recognising and celebrating teams who have innovated and adapted their businesses through one of the most testing years in memory, with strong leadership and resilience."

Applicants to the programme are coached through the application process by consultants from Deloitte and Bank of Ireland.

Applicants will be encouraged to share how they have responded to the impact of the pandemic, including examples of how they have protected their people and their communities in a highly challenging economic period. Nikki Canavan, senior director of Bank of Ireland Corporate Banking said the value of coaching and specialist feedback from programme sponsors had "never been as striking" as in 2020.