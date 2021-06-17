BA takes over routes after Stobart Air collapse

Flights: Katy Best said Belfast City Airport welcomed the news from BA

British Airways has announced it will fly from Belfast City Airport to Exeter, Glasgow, Leeds Bradford and Newquay after the routes were hit by the collapse of airline Stobart Air.

The airline said it will be running 18 flights a week in total to the destinations using its regional CityFlyer service.

The Exeter and Leeds routes began on Wednesday, while the link to Newquay in Cornwall takes off next month, with Glasgow following in August.

British Airways’ sister airline Aer Lingus has also taken over three other ex-Stobart routes from Belfast to Edinburgh, Manchester and Birmingham.

Services between Belfast and London City and London Heathrow airports operated by British Airways will continue.

Stobart Air formerly ran Aer Lingus’ regional services with a total of 12 routes from Belfast.

It is now being liquidated after failing to find a buyer.

Flights from Dublin were also hit.

Tom Stoddart, managing director of BA CityFlyer, said: “We’re delighted to announce these new services from Belfast, which will enhance our regional network and maintain vital connections between Northern Ireland and other key UK destinations.

“We’re sure these routes will be popular with customers getting away for a UK holiday this summer, as well as those visiting friends and relatives, and we’ll continue to listen to their feedback about where they want to travel.”

Katy Best, commercial director at Belfast City Airport, said: “Continuity on these services is excellent news for domestic connectivity to and from Northern Ireland.

“Operated by Embraer 190 jets, these routes will greatly complement the existing British Airways services to London Heathrow and London City enabling passengers to enjoy the excellent British Airways experience to a greater number of destinations,” she said.

The board of Stobart Air terminated its franchise agreement with Aer Lingus at the weekend, leaving many travellers to and from Northern Ireland having to find emergency flights.

Neil McGowan of trade union Siptu said the decision of Stobart Air to cease operations was “the latest blow to the aviation industry and airports in Ireland”.