'Bad bank' Nama pays off last of £27.8bn debt from Irish bailout

The Republic's 'bad bank' Nama has paid off the last of the €31.8bn (£27.8bn) of debt it took on a decade ago to fund its share of the bank bailout

The Republic's 'bad bank' Nama has paid off the last of the €31.8bn (£27.8bn) of debt it took on a decade ago to fund its share of the bank bailout.

A final €1.064bn (£0.93bn) payment has redeemed the bad-bank's so called subordinated or junior debt.

The National Asset Management Agency (Nama) paid back €30.2bn (£26.4bn) of so called senior debt by 2017, three years ahead of schedule, removing a potential liability that would otherwise have fallen on taxpayers.

Chief executive Brendan McDonagh said it cleared the way for the agency to hand €2bn (£1.7bn) to taxpayers this year.

"The full repayment of our subordinated debt represents another significant milestone for Nama, particularly as it paves the way for the agency to commence the transfer of the first €2bn of its surplus to the Exchequer later this year.

"Nama is now in a position to make a meaningful and tangible return of €4bn (£3.5bn) to the state - a return that was not considered feasible a decade ago."

Nama was set up to take over more than €70bn (£61bn) of boom era property and developer loans as part of a bid to get banks back lending after the financial crisis.

Nama paid less than 50 cents in the euro for the loans, with bailed out banks nursing the loss. The agency was then charged with clawing back value from the loans, achieved in many cases by selling the loans on to vulture funds.

Northern Ireland loans of £1.2bn in Nama were sold to private equity fund Cerberus.