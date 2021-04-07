Balloo Hire parent company snaps up firms in the Republic

Briggs Equipment has completed the acquisition of Laois Hire Services Limited, as well as the purchase of the Dublin-based business Balloo Hire Limited, whose operation in Northern Ireland is already part of the Briggs Group.

The parent company of equipment firm Balloo Hire Centres has announced two acquisitions in the Republic.

Briggs Equipment paid an undisclosed sum for Laois Hire Services and Balloo Hire in Dublin.

It bought Balloo Hire in Northern Ireland two years ago.

The deals will enable Briggs to offer the hire of welfare units, pumps, generators and traffic management devices.

Laois Hire has been involved in major infrastructure projects including the development of Ireland’s motorway network and the construction of the Terminal 2 building at Dublin Airport.

Briggs said it hoped to replicate the success of its local business in the Republic.

Group managing director Peter Jones, added: "We are delighted to have completed the acquisition of Laois Hire and Balloo Hire Limited.

"Both businesses have a strong track record of delivering value within the Irish plant hire market, and we’re confident that with the backing and support of the Briggs Equipment Group, the businesses will go from strength to strength.

"Over recent years, we have worked hard to build our presence within Ireland’s materials handling sector and we’ve had good success in this area.

"These acquisitions enable us to further diversify our offering and provide a comprehensive and cohesive proposition that now includes plant hire across the entire island of Ireland.

He continued: "Despite the challenges that the coronavirus pandemic has presented over the past year, we are committed to pushing forward with our business development and acquisition strategy.

"This acquisition demonstrates the robustness of our business and our ongoing commitment to strengthening our market position."

Laois Hire and Balloo Hire will continue trading under those names.