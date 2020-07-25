Ballykelly family firm Paragon Health turning out over a million masks every week

A Ballykelly-based company has reacted to the increased demand for personal protection equipment and is now manufacturing one million face masks a week.

The family behind the hugely successful company that already produces clinical seating, Seating Matters, set up Paragon Health.

Having seen the need for high quality medical masks, the family repurposed and expanded their medical device factory to manufacture disposable, medical masks under the Paragon Health banner.

The factory is now producing these masks for domestic use and for export.

The Tierney family have invested significantly in the new company which director Martin Tierney said created 25 jobs in the construction phase and provided security for those employed in the factory.

He said: "In today's environment, our health service, transportation, retail and hospitality sectors cannot continue to function based on importing PPE from abroad.

"We currently export to Australia, USA, UK and Ireland with approximately half of our total produce sold within UK and Ireland.

We saw the need for high quality medical masks and so we established one of the largest medical mask manufacturing operations in the UK to supply our healthcare workers, the public, tourists and travellers. Within Northern Ireland alone the demand for PPE is enormous and it would be great to see our local health service demands met by a local company, providing local jobs.

"It is naturally our goal to provide as much employment as we can in the local area."

In preparation for the production of the face masks, the company needed to build a clean-room, manufacturing space, sterilisation facility and decontamination chamber.

Mr Tierney continued: "In the challenging times created by this coronavirus pandemic, Paragon Heath is poised to play a key role in getting back to work safely and to supply PPE for future waves of Covid-19.

"We are going to become a long term PPE manufacturer, providing to local and foreign markets.

"With a capacity in excess of 1,000,000 masks per week, we have the ability to serve local demands and to export items around the world."