Ballymena's Fairhill Shopping Centre on market for £10m six years after it was bought for £46.5m

A beloved TV ad in the 1990s described it as a “big shopping centre in Ballymena, hi”. Now Fairhill Shopping Centre is on the market for offers from £10m, six years after it was bought by an investor for £46.5m, Belfast Telegraph can reveal.

Rockspring Property Investment Managers snapped up the Co Antrim retail site in 2015.

But with shopping centres now bearing the scars of lockdown and the closure of non-essential retail, it’s being sold almost a fifth of what they paid for it.

The dramatic fall in price reflects a loss of cachet for shopping centres resulting from the collapse of many former stalwart tenants.

In contrast, the value of retail parks is relatively buoyant as their tenants tend to be bigger retailers such as grocers which have been able to stay open in lockdown. Retail parks also offer free parking.

In 2015, the 295,000 sq ft centre was more than 95% let, home to retailers including Marks & Spencer, Debenhams and Topshop.

In a brochure advertising the centre, selling agents Savills describe the sale as a “huge opportunity to bring further food store operators to Fairhill”.

They describe the centre as “poised for growth” with “an exciting future”.

And instead of referring to Debenhams as an anchor tenant, the brochure describes Marks and Spencer as its anchor tenant, occupying the site on a long lease.

Others include Next, Superdry, H&M, River Island, Boots, Starbucks and Burger King.

However, a floor plan of the centre reflects the large numbers of former tenants which are now in administration — Debenhams, Dorothy Perkins and Burton, Quiz, Topshop and Topman, and Oasis.