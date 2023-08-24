Ballymoney tops public poll to be named High Street of the Year

Pictured with key representatives from the Ballymoney community are Steven Callaghan, Mayor of Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council; Winnie Mellet, president of Ballymoney Chamber of Commerce; Sian Mullholland, MLA for North Antrim; Glyn Roberts, chief executive, Retail NI; Ian Paisley, MP for North Antrim; Alex Green, retail director, Camelot; and John Walker and Kathleen Walker of W&J Walker Ballymoney, who scooped the prize for Best Homeware Retailer

From left, BBC News Correspondent Mark Simpson; Winnie Mellet, president of Ballymoney Chamber of Commerce; John Walker and Kathleen Walker of W&J Walker Ballymoney; and Glyn Roberts, chief executive, Retail NI

A Causeway Coast and Glens town has triumphed over Newtownards and the Shankill Road in Belfast to be named as High Street of the Year 2023.

More than 12,000 online votes were cast in Retail NI’s High Street Hero awards for Northern Ireland, with Ballymoney scooping the top accolade.

Boasting international tourist attraction The Dark Hedges on its doorstep, Ballymoney is well known for its annual Spring Fair and offers a wide range of independent shops, family-run businesses, boutiques cafés and restaurants. It has been a finalist in the category for two years in a row.

Overall retail winner went to Bradley’s Centra in Maghera in Co Londonderry, with fashion boutique Couples in Coleraine taking silver and Ballymoney fashion retailer The Winsome Lady the bronze.

Read more Belfast tech firm welcomes 150 STEM students in 10th year of CodeCamp

Glyn Roberts, Retail NI chief executive, said: “What this year’s High Street Hero awards has shown is that people care passionately about where they live, shop and socialise and they wholeheartedly recognise the importance the role in which independent retailers play in ensuring their town and cities are great places to be around and where communities and the local economy can thrive.

“Our High Streets are at very heart of every community, bring people together and can be lively, dynamic and social places that build belonging and trust to a community.”

A total of 33 finalists were represented across 13 categories, including first-time winner of Northern Ireland’s Green Retailer of the Year, NISA Fresh Food Centre in Castlewellan.

Bradley’s Centra in Maghera lifted awards for Best Convenience Store, Best Deli/Bakery and Best Forecourt, in addition to Overall Retail Winner.

Last year, in a poll of over 10,000 votes, Newtownards and Coleraine were named joint winners of the prestigious High Street of the Year award.

Presenting the High Street of the Year award to Ballymoney Chamber of Commerce, Shadow UK Minister for Levelling Up, Alex Norris, said: “Representing the dynamism, excitement and positivity of our towns, cities and communities, the High Street Hero awards are an important showcase of excellence which help to shine a spotlight on success, and I’m delighted that Ballymoney has risen to the challenge to take this year’s top award.

“Despite many challenges, those who entered, who were shortlisted and who took home an award, should be proud of their commitment and dedication to serving their customers and communities.

“Their hard work will never go unnoticed, and I’m delighted the people of Northern Ireland have voted in such amazing numbers to choose their favourites. Well done to everyone involved.”

High Street Heroes NI Award Winners for 2023:

Best Butcher

The Butchers, Monkstown - Gold

Greens of Lisburn - Silver

David Mawhinney & Sons, Bangor - Bronze

Best Coffee Shop

Chat & Chill Café, Lisburn - Gold

Maxemoo, Millisle - Silver

Sugarcane Café Bistro, Comber – Bronze

Best Convenience Store

Bradley’s Centra, Maghera - Gold

Doherty’s Vivo, Londonderry - Silver

Eurospar, Lisnaskea - Bronze

Best Deli/Bakery

Bradley’s Centra, Maghera - Gold

Brownie on the Hill, Dundonald - Silver

The Butcher, Monkstown - Bronze

Best Fashion Retailer

Couples, Coleraine – Gold

The Winsome Lady, Ballymoney – Silver

CItyMan Menswear, Londonderry - Bronze

Best Forecourt

Bradley’s Centra, Maghera - Gold

Spar, Glenarm Road, Larne - Silver

Eurospar Lisnaskea – Bronze

Best Generalist Retailer

NCG, Newtownards - Gold

Finishing Touches Too, Limavady - Silver

Brew & Yaki, Newtownards – Bronze

Best Green Retailer

NISA Fresh Food Centre, Castlewellan - Gold

McRobbie’s Retail, Newtownards - Silver

77 Retail, Belfast – Bronze

Best Healthcare Retailer

Harkin’s Pharmacy, Maghera - Gold

Brogans Eyes & Ears, Lisburn - Silver

Real Health, Coleraine - Bronze

Best Homeware Retailer

W&J Walker, Ballymoney - Gold

Wardens, Newtownards - Silver

Amour Flooring, Bangor - Bronze

Best Off Licence

Bradley’s Centra, Maghera - Gold

McBrides on the Square, Comber - Silver

Eurospar, Lisnaskea - Bronze

High Street of the Year

Ballymoney - Gold

Shankill Road, Belfast - Silver

Newtownards - Bronze

Overall Independent Retailer of the Year

Bradley’s Centra, Maghera - Gold

Couples, Coleraine - Silver

The Winsome Lady, Ballymoney – Bronze