Ballymoney tops public poll to be named High Street of the Year
A Causeway Coast and Glens town has triumphed over Newtownards and the Shankill Road in Belfast to be named as High Street of the Year 2023.
More than 12,000 online votes were cast in Retail NI’s High Street Hero awards for Northern Ireland, with Ballymoney scooping the top accolade.
Boasting international tourist attraction The Dark Hedges on its doorstep, Ballymoney is well known for its annual Spring Fair and offers a wide range of independent shops, family-run businesses, boutiques cafés and restaurants. It has been a finalist in the category for two years in a row.
Overall retail winner went to Bradley’s Centra in Maghera in Co Londonderry, with fashion boutique Couples in Coleraine taking silver and Ballymoney fashion retailer The Winsome Lady the bronze.
Glyn Roberts, Retail NI chief executive, said: “What this year’s High Street Hero awards has shown is that people care passionately about where they live, shop and socialise and they wholeheartedly recognise the importance the role in which independent retailers play in ensuring their town and cities are great places to be around and where communities and the local economy can thrive.
“Our High Streets are at very heart of every community, bring people together and can be lively, dynamic and social places that build belonging and trust to a community.”
A total of 33 finalists were represented across 13 categories, including first-time winner of Northern Ireland’s Green Retailer of the Year, NISA Fresh Food Centre in Castlewellan.
Bradley’s Centra in Maghera lifted awards for Best Convenience Store, Best Deli/Bakery and Best Forecourt, in addition to Overall Retail Winner.
Last year, in a poll of over 10,000 votes, Newtownards and Coleraine were named joint winners of the prestigious High Street of the Year award.
Presenting the High Street of the Year award to Ballymoney Chamber of Commerce, Shadow UK Minister for Levelling Up, Alex Norris, said: “Representing the dynamism, excitement and positivity of our towns, cities and communities, the High Street Hero awards are an important showcase of excellence which help to shine a spotlight on success, and I’m delighted that Ballymoney has risen to the challenge to take this year’s top award.
“Despite many challenges, those who entered, who were shortlisted and who took home an award, should be proud of their commitment and dedication to serving their customers and communities.
“Their hard work will never go unnoticed, and I’m delighted the people of Northern Ireland have voted in such amazing numbers to choose their favourites. Well done to everyone involved.”
High Street Heroes NI Award Winners for 2023:
Best Butcher
The Butchers, Monkstown - Gold
Greens of Lisburn - Silver
David Mawhinney & Sons, Bangor - Bronze
Best Coffee Shop
Chat & Chill Café, Lisburn - Gold
Maxemoo, Millisle - Silver
Sugarcane Café Bistro, Comber – Bronze
Best Convenience Store
Bradley’s Centra, Maghera - Gold
Doherty’s Vivo, Londonderry - Silver
Eurospar, Lisnaskea - Bronze
Best Deli/Bakery
Bradley’s Centra, Maghera - Gold
Brownie on the Hill, Dundonald - Silver
The Butcher, Monkstown - Bronze
Best Fashion Retailer
Couples, Coleraine – Gold
The Winsome Lady, Ballymoney – Silver
CItyMan Menswear, Londonderry - Bronze
Best Forecourt
Bradley’s Centra, Maghera - Gold
Spar, Glenarm Road, Larne - Silver
Eurospar Lisnaskea – Bronze
Best Generalist Retailer
NCG, Newtownards - Gold
Finishing Touches Too, Limavady - Silver
Brew & Yaki, Newtownards – Bronze
Best Green Retailer
NISA Fresh Food Centre, Castlewellan - Gold
McRobbie’s Retail, Newtownards - Silver
77 Retail, Belfast – Bronze
Best Healthcare Retailer
Harkin’s Pharmacy, Maghera - Gold
Brogans Eyes & Ears, Lisburn - Silver
Real Health, Coleraine - Bronze
Best Homeware Retailer
W&J Walker, Ballymoney - Gold
Wardens, Newtownards - Silver
Amour Flooring, Bangor - Bronze
Best Off Licence
Bradley’s Centra, Maghera - Gold
McBrides on the Square, Comber - Silver
Eurospar, Lisnaskea - Bronze
High Street of the Year
Ballymoney - Gold
Shankill Road, Belfast - Silver
Newtownards - Bronze
Overall Independent Retailer of the Year
Bradley’s Centra, Maghera - Gold
Couples, Coleraine - Silver
The Winsome Lady, Ballymoney – Bronze