Bamford's Wrightbus purchase confirmed but no details yet on jobs

Wrightbus workers celebrate as news breaks that a deal is reached in principle for the sale of the company

A deal has been struck to buy the business and assets of Ballymena bus maker Wrightbus after it entered administration with the loss of 1,200 jobs.

Deloitte has confirmed that Bamford Bus Company Limited, a company which is led by industrialist Jo Bamford, has agreed a deal to buy the business and assets of Wrights Group Limited, Wrightbus Limited, Wright En-Drive Limited and Metallix Limited

“The deal also includes an option to acquire the international division of Wright Group Limited.”

However, it remains unclear how many of the 1,200 jobs could be saved. Bamford Bus Company says it is “currently determining the size and composition of the workforce required for its future plans, but the 60 staff retained by the joint administrators have transferred to Bamford Bus Company”.

Jo Bamford

Michael Magnay and Peter Allen of Deloitte were last month appointed as joint administrators to Wrights Group Limited, Wrightbus Limited, Wright En-Drive Limited, Wright Composites Limited and Metallix Limited.

Meanwhile, in a separate deal, Jans Composites Limited has also agreed the purchase of Wright Composites Limited for an undisclosed sum. The deal was first revealed in Business Telegraph last week.

“Three staff members who were retained by the joint administrators, have transferred with the business. The purchaser is currently determining the size and the composition of the workforce it requires going forward."

Peter Allen, joint administrator, said: “We are delighted to have reached a deal with Bamford Bus Company to secure the future of the business in Ballymena. After making extensive efforts to find a buyer, we are confident the new owner represents a bright future for a key employer in Northern Ireland.”