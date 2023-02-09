Banbridge Chronicle sold on for second time in just over a year

The Banbridge Chronicle acquired by News Letter owner National World

The Banbridge Chronicle newspaper has been acquired by Belfast News Letter owner, National World, after being sold on for the second time in just over a year.

Last year the 153-year-old paper was saved from closure after they announced that Bann Media Ltd had taken it over.

Bann Media run a number of other titles in south west Scotland and Argyll and Bute.

The future of the publication was up in the air in 2021 when its owners the Hodgett family, who are also behind the Newry Reporter, announced it would be forced to shut down if a new buyer could not be found.

The paper had been continuously published since 1867 until publication was suspended in April 2021, due to the pandemic, along with its sister title in Newry.

Around 30 staff in commercial and editorial departments in both titles were furloughed at the time.

After stepping in last January to buy the Chronicle, Bann Media has now sold it on to National World, which last month stepped in to also buy The Newry Reporter.

The decision to sell the Chronicle on is because the best interests of the title are better served by being included in a larger progressive company, according to Peter Laidlaw, managing director of Bann Media.

National World’s executive chairman David Montgomery said: “I first read the Chronicle as a schoolboy when visiting my uncle’s farm near Banbridge, so I know how valued it has always been in the community.

"National World will protect the Chronicle’s editorial heritage and independence and will continue to promote Banbridge, its families, businesses and the cultural life of this beautiful part of Co. Down.”

National World, which produces over 20 weekly titles across NI, including the Ulster Star and Mid-Ulster Mail, said the Chronicle’s long heritage provides further opportunity to underpin the company’s local business growth.