Banbridge firm EOS IT Solutions expands US exports after HSBC backing

A Northern Ireland IT support and logistics company is expanding its US exports thanks to an eight-figure funding package from HSBC UK.

Family-run EOS IT Solutions, based in Banbridge, said it had used the money to buy new networking and security equipment following growth from its Silicon Valley clients. The firm’s customer base is 90% international and said it had boosted turnover by 30% in 2022.

Group financial controller Brendan McArdle said: “After our initial engagement with HSBC UK two years ago, we felt confident to lean on the bank for support as we solidify our overseas growth. HSBC UK understood our requirements for flexibility and designed a solution with our needs in mind. We’re excited to be expanding our presence in the US.”

Rory Clarke, corporate relationship director at HSBC UK, added: “It is truly exciting to see a family-run business, founded and headquartered in Northern Ireland, develop into a global market leader within the technology and logistics sector.”