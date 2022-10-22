Bangor businessman has stopped completing ‘ridiculous’ protocol paperwork

Gareth McBride set up his own business three years ago in Bangor, Co Down, which specialises in selling food from south east Asia.

However, his suppliers are based in England and have refused to ship goods here because they either don’t understand or don’t have time to do the necessary paperwork.

“It would take 24 solid hours to do it for an invoice for 100 items,” the businessman said.

The World Foods Group owner – who now has to pick up his own orders from wholesalers in England – has a backlog of 240 hours worth of supplementary declarations to file with HMRC.

“I’ll be honest, it’s ridiculous and I’m just not doing it,” Mr McBride said.

“They sent me an email a few weeks ago telling me I need to urgently file and I replied and saying I’m too busy running a business.

“If they come and close me down, then they come to close me down.”

He described the burden of one UK business trading with another UK business as “farcical” adding: “As far as the EU is concerned I may as well be trading with a firm in outer Mongolia”.