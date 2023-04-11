Bangor insurance provider snapped up by UK firm managing £5bn asset portfolio

Brian Raven, chief executive of Tavistock, which has acquired Bangor-based insurance business Precise Protect for a consideration of £7m

Northern Ireland insurance business Precise Protect has been acquired by AIM-listed financial services group Tavistock for a total consideration of £7m.

The insurance and protection firm operates a network of more than 200 advisers working with 37,000 UK clients from its headquarters in Bangor and additional bases in London and Bradford.

In the year to October 31, 2022, the firm reported pre-tax profits of £1.45m on turnover of £6.5m and net assets of £1.23m.

The acquisition boosts Ascot-based Tavistock’s operation to more than 400 advisers and business introducers looking after 110,000 private clients with assets estimated at £5bn, as well as 350 corporate and affinity clients with some 16,000 employees.

Precise Protect’s offer spans life and critical illness cover, private medical insurance, personal injury and income protection, including its own unique products.

Tavistock said Precise Protect is the first significant acquisition in the next phase of its growth plan, with the company undergoing a restructure after selling its investment management business to Titan Wealth Holdings Limited in August 2021.

It hopes to provide opportunities for operational cost savings across software, systems and regulatory oversight while integrating Precise Protect into the group and plans to upskill the Bangor firm’s mortgage and protection advisers to become IFAs through the Tavistock Academy.

Tavistock has acquired the entire issued and to-be-issued share capital of Precise Protect, after consent was extended by the Financial Conduct Authority.

The £7m consideration includes £2.75m being paid now, £4m across three performance-linked annual instalments and £250,000 is to be settled through the issue of 3,571,429 new ordinary shares of 1p each in the capital of Tavistock Investments Plc at an issue price of 7p per share.

Tony Close, Precise Protect managing director, said: “Precise Protect’s revenues and EBITDA have grown rapidly, and we remain excited about its prospects.

“However, we are very pleased to be joining the Tavistock group which will enable us to offer a much wider range of services to our clients, as well as deliver a development pathway for advisers and career development opportunities for staff.”

Brian Raven, Tavistock chief executive, said: “We are delighted to welcome Tony and his team into the group and to add Precise Protect’s products to the wider group’s service proposition.

“We look forward to benefitting from numerous synergies, including operational cost savings, increased profitability and new business leads.”