Bank of England announces biggest interest hike in 14 years

The Bank of England has announced its biggest hike in interest rate in 14 years in an attempt to tackle rising prices.

The Monetary Policy Committee has announced it will increase its base interest rate by 0.5 percentage points - from 1.75% to 2.25% after decision makers met on Thursday.

It’s the highest interest rate that the UK has had since the financial crisis. In December 2008, the base rate was slashed from 3% to 2%.

Five members of the policy committee voted to hike the rate by half a percentage point citing uncertainty in energy prices.

On Wednesday the Government announced it would cap bills at £2,500 for the average household for two years, with the same support expected for Northern Ireland in November.

The committee also voted unanimously to reduce quantitative easing by £80 billion over the next 12 months to £758 billion.

The hike in rates is now the seventh time in a row the Bank of England has increased interest. Inflation is currently at its highest rate in 40 years and is expected to increase next month.

Due to the announcement, the Bank of England forecasts that the UK economy is already in recession.

The increase will now affect interest on everything from credit cards bank loans and car loans to savings accounts and mortgages.

The Bank of England has said it now expects a 0.1% fall in GDP over the current quarter, indicating that the country is already in a recession.

In a statement, senior economist at Ulster University Business School, Dr Esmond Birnie said the Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee’s decision to raise interest rates again “was widely expected" but said there were strong indicators it was going to be “even greater.”

"Household borrowers are hurt, most immediately those on variable or tracker mortgages: roughly one-third of all mortgages in NI” he said,

"Even the government will find it has to pay billions extra in terms of interest on the now enormous public debt. All this comes in a context where even after extraordinary price capping arrangements the average UK household will be paying roughly £1000 more for gas and electricity than it was before the Russian invasion of the Ukraine.”

"Admittedly, there may be some gains to those with saving accounts but the increase in those rates may be low and slow.”

In his analysis, Dr Birnie says there are three reasons for the rise of interest rates – higher UK interest rates which may help to prop up the pound sterling against foreign currencies like the US dollar, the planned announcement from Prime Minister Liz Truss’ government which will “implement a massive loosing of its purse strings” and the hike in rates acting as an “important sign to the rest of us that (the Bank of England) are taking inflation seriously.”

He also explained that typical variable rate mortgager payer in Northern Ireland of a £125,000 mortgage may face additional monthly payments of about £30.

“The majority on fixed rates are sheltered for a while but face a major jump in monthly payments when their fixed term comes to an end.”