Bank of England interest rate increase will bring ‘hurt to borrowers’ and ‘limited benefits’ to savers

The Bank of England’s move to push interest rates up to 1.75% will hurt borrowers in Northern Ireland while bringing limited benefits to savers, an economist has said.

The move will add to the cost of home loans on variable or tracking deals while also making other forms of borrowing more expensive for businesses and consumers alike.

It’s estimated that around 85,000 of Northern Ireland’s 236,000 mortgage holders hold variable or tracker mortgages. However, at around 150,000, the majority are on fixed-rate mortgages.

As it announced the steepest interest rate increase in 27 years, the bank also warned that the UK is set to fall into its longest recession since the financial crisis, with inflation peaking at more than 13% as gas prices soar.

Decision makers on the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) hiked the bank’s base interest rate as they tried to control runaway inflation, which reached 9.4% in June.

But forecasters warned that Consumer Prices Index inflation will hit 13.3% in October, the highest in more than 42 years.

The energy price will push the economy into a five-quarter recession, with gross domestic product (GDP) shrinking each quarter in 2023.

“Growth thereafter is very weak by historical standards,” the Bank said on Thursday.

Dr Esmond Birnie, senior economist at Ulster University Business School, said: “Today’s Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee decision to raise interest rates again, by 0.5% from 1.25% to 1.75%, was widely expected but represents a scale of increase — half a percentage point — not seen since 1995.

“Household borrowers are hurt, especially those on variable or tracker mortgages — roughly one-third of all mortgages in NI.

“Even Government will find they have to pay billions extra in terms of interest on the now-enormous public debt.

“And all this in a context where the Bank of England is predicting that this year the average spend on fuel and heating by a UK household will be £3,500 — several times higher than what it was before the Russian invasion of the Ukraine.

“Admittedly, there may be some gains to those with saving accounts, but expect the increase in those rates to be low.”

He said that the increase would have “painful” effects but was a necessity, though he added that “it would have been better if the rates rise had started earlier, but we are we are”.

He said higher UK interest rates would help prop up the pound against foreign currencies, particularly the dollar, helping to limit the increase in import prices, particularly oil priced in dollars.

“Second, the bank’s rates decision is an important sign to the rest of us that they are taking inflation seriously; that they are determined we are not going back to the future in the sense of reliving the sort of energy price-wage spirals which marked the 1970s. More practically, the higher rates place a squeeze on businesses to try to control and limit very high wage increases.”

Ruth Flinn, a conveyancing solicitor at Belfast law firm Francis Hanna & Co, said she felt the interest rate increase would have “limited effect” on the housing market here.

“Demand continues to outstrip supply, and interest rates continue to be low, historically speaking. Recent changes to lending criteria may assist first-time buyers in their mortgage applications. I would expect the year-on-year price increase to slow, from its recent rate of 15.2%, but do not expect a crash.

“While a rise in interest rates can affect your current mortgage payment, the overwhelming majority of mortgages are on a fixed rate and won’t be affected. But people should continue to review when their fixed rate expires to ensure they don't move on to their lender’s standard variable rate.

“The biggest threat to the housing market is the cost-of-living crisis and the uncertainty surrounding it.”

According to Halifax Building Society, Northern Ireland has seen the largest rise in house prices, with an increase of 15.2% in the year to June to take the average to £187,833.

The Bank of England said the dire economic conditions will see real household incomes drop for two years in a row, the first time this has happened since records began in the 1960s. They will drop by 1.5% this year and 2.25% the next.

However, the recession will at least be shallower than the 2008 crash, with GDP dropping up to 2.1% from its highest point.

Bank officials said that the depth of the drop is more comparable to the recession in the early 1990s. Unemployment will start to rise again next year, according to the projections.

The bank said that it expects inflation to come back under control in 2023, dropping below 2% towards the end of the year.

“The United Kingdom is now projected to enter recession from the fourth quarter of this year,” the MPC said.

“Real household post-tax income is projected to fall sharply in 2022 and 2023, while consumption growth turns negative.”

GDP is set to grow by 3.5% this year, the bank said, revising its previous 3.75% projection downwards. It will then contract 1.5% next year and a further 0.25% in 2024.