Bank of Ireland Northern Ireland customers also hit by ATM glitch

But long queues seen at ATMs in the Republic did not materialise her

ATMs allowed Bank of Ireland customers to withdraw cash even when it was not actually held in their accounts

Bank of Ireland customers in Northern Ireland were affected by a glitch in which ATMS dispensed cash even to those without money in their accounts, the lender has said.

The blunder prompted huge queues at ATMs around the Republic of Ireland last night, with people mistakenly believing they were getting free cash.

In some towns, the queues were so big that gardaí had to be called to control them.

But the lender, which has 13 branches in Northern Ireland, said matters did not escalate in the same manner on this side of the border.

A spokeswoman for the bank said: Yesterday a technical issue impacted a number of Bank of Ireland’s services. Our teams restored these services overnight.

"Overnight payments to accounts will appear throughout the day and the app may be slow today as we continue to catch up in processing payments.

"All branches and contact centres are available to support customers with transactions also.”

She added: “The technical issue impacted Northern Ireland customers also, but we didn’t have similar reports of customers using Northern Ireland ATMs late last night.

“We sincerely apologise for the disruption this outage caused – we know we fell far below the standards our customers expect from us.”

Queues at Bank of Ireland ATMs as customers with no money withdraw up to €1,000 in cash

The fault with the Bank of Ireland online app allowed people who had no money in their account to transfer up to €500 (£428) into a Revolut account.

Some people claimed they were able to get access to €1,000 (£856), but the bank insisted the daily withdrawal limit had been €500.

Once people use their Bank of Ireland app to transfer the funds to Revolut, they could then withdraw the cash from the Revoult account through any ATM.

Huge queues at ATMs in Dublin, Limerick, Dundalk and other parts of the Republic were reported yesterday evening as people took advantage of the crisis to withdraw cash from their Revolut accounts.

But the bank warned customers in the Republic that any transactions would be applied to customers’ accounts. “We urge any customer who may find themselves in financial difficulty due to overdrawing on their account to contact us.”