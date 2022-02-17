Bank of Ireland offers staff biggest pay rise in a decade with 7.5% over two years

Staff at Bank of Ireland have been offered salary increases of 7.5% over two years, their biggest jump in pay in over a decade.

The bank, which has 600 staff in Northern Ireland, said the offer followed improved financial performance at the group.

Staff will now be balloted through their trade union to see if they will accept the proposed pay award, made up of 4% in 2022 and 3.5% in 2023.

Bank of Ireland is also increasing entry level salaries in the UK by £1,000 (to £18,500), and boosting the monetary award to staff who improve their professional qualifications.

Matt Elliott, chief people officer at Bank of Ireland, said: “This deal is the most significant pay award we’ve made in over a decade.

"Following the exceptional challenges of the last two years, we are pleased to be able to provide our colleagues with clarity on pay to the end of 2023.

"As part of the deal we’re also taking steps to increase entry level salaries, as well as the reward for colleagues who attain additional qualifications.

“We believe it is essential that we can reward colleagues for high performance.”

Subject to acceptance by ballot, salary increases will be backdated to January 1.

Maeve Brehony, senior industrial relations officer with trade union the Financial Services Union, said:

“The negotiations with Bank of Ireland have been challenging but constructive, and FSU are satisfied that we have negotiated the best deal possible for our members in the current circumstances.”

She added: “The FSU will be recommending acceptance of the terms to our members. It is now up to members to evaluate the terms and vote accordingly.”

John O’Connell, general Secretary of the FSU, added: “Last November the FSU stated our desire that pay increases in the main retail banks would have to reflect the professional and incredible work of our members over the last 12 months in difficult circumstances and take inflation into account….

“The deal negotiated with Bank of Ireland meets this criteria. Pay increases, from profitable employers play a vital part in protecting workers from the rising cost of living.”