Bank of Ireland returns as sponsor for Open Farm Weekend in June

From left, William and Claire Clark from Craighall Farm in Antrim helped launch Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend 2023 with Richard Primrose, Bank of Ireland UK agri-business manager. Craighall is one the farms participating in Open Farm Weekend from June 16 to18

More than 20 working farms from across Northern Ireland will highlight the benefits of buying local when they take part in Open Farm Weekend in June.

Bank of Ireland has been confirmed as title sponsor for the annual celebration of farming, led by the Ulster Farmers’ Union.

Organisers predict up to 20,000 visitors will attend farms across Father’s Day weekend on June 16 to 18 to enjoy a packed programme of free activities to showcase Northern Ireland food and farming at its best.

Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend will represent all sectors including dairy, beef, lamb, arable, poultry and vegetables, and a farm will participate across each county in Northern Ireland.

Richard Primrose, Bank of Ireland UK agri-business manager, said: “A thriving agri-food industry is vital for communities within Northern Ireland and we’re proud to once again be the title sponsor for Open Farm Weekend and to celebrate and recognise the important contribution the agri-food sector makes to our society and economy.

"Building on the success of the these past few years, we’re looking forward to farmers having the chance to showcase their farms to the public once again.

" Being on farm will provide the perfect opportunity to practically illustrate and educate consumers on how our local food is produced and continue to help foster the growth and prosperity of this industry.”

Selected activities on farms will be also streamed live through Open Farm Weekend’s social media channels and www.openfarmweekend.com, making it easier than ever to get involved.

William Irvine, deputy president of Ulster Farmers’ Union, added: “We are delighted to be in a position to host Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend on 20+ farms.

"It’s a challenging time for farmers, but their enthusiasm and hard work never wavers, and we are delighted that the public will get to see this in June.

"We are indebted to our title sponsor Bank of Ireland whose support has enabled us to deliver an engaging Open Farm Weekend programme of activities across the weekend.

“Our aim with Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend is to showcase the outstanding contribution our farms and farm families make in producing the quality food we so often take for granted."